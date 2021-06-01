Judge Won't Revive State Securities Claims Against Bibox

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- State securities law claims against digital asset trading platform Bibox were rightly nixed for being untimely, a New York federal judge has found, cementing a court win for Bibox as it fended off allegations that it sold unregistered securities. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote on Friday denied investor Alexander Clifford's request for reconsideration, standing by her earlier ruling that Clifford hadn't submitted timely notice of his state "Blue Sky" claims. The ruling caps off Bibox's win in April, in which Judge Cote dismissed federal and state law claims against Bibox Group Holdings Ltd., two affiliates and three of its founders....

