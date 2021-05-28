Puma Defeats Artist's Injunction Bid In Infringement Case

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has denied a Brooklyn artist's bid to block Puma from selling basketball apparel that the artist says infringes on his trademarked design, explaining in a memorandum that consumers are unlikely to confuse the company's designs with his. Brooklyn-based artist Christophe Roberts says sportswear maker Puma is using a graphic that's confusingly similar to his signature "Roar Mark," seen here on the left. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff rejected the request from multidisciplinary artist Christophe Roberts via bottom-line order on May 5. He elaborated on that decision in a filing Thursday, saying that Roberts doesn't present...

