High Court Won't Hear J&J Challenge To $2.1B Talc Verdict

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 2:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to take on Johnson & Johnson's challenge to a $2.1 billion verdict awarded in Missouri to nearly two dozen women who blamed the purported asbestos in its talcum powder for their ovarian cancer, brushing aside the company's argument that too many claims were combined for a single trial. The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up Johnson & Johnson's challenge to a $2.1 billion verdict over its talc products. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Nearly seven months after the Missouri Supreme Court declined to review the matter, the high court denied a petition for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS