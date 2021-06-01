BCLP Picks Up NY Prosecutor With Crypto, FCPA Chops

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP is bulking up its global litigation and investigations practice with a former New York federal prosecutor whose resume includes Foreign Corrupt Practices Act victories and a precedent-setting cryptocurrency fraud ruling. Andrey Spektor joins as a partner in BCLP's New York office after a seven-year stint with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, where he led nine jury trials and argued 15 appeals before the Second Circuit, the firm announced Monday. In an interview with Law360, Spektor said he chose BCLP because its diverse array of practice areas will allow him to...

