Ga. Justices Say $1.5B Stadium Co. Exempt From Taxes

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The company that leases Atlanta's $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium does not have to pay property taxes amounting to $26 million per year, the Georgia Supreme Court held Tuesday. Atlanta Falcons Stadium Co. LLC, which leases Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, will not have to pay property taxes amounting to $26 million per year, according to the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) The justices said Atlanta Falcons Stadium Co. LLC's interest in the state-owned stadium is a non-taxable "usufruct," or the right to use another's property, and affirmed a trial court's dismissal of a proposed class action by Fulton County taxpayers against the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS