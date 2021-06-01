Hilton Seeks Sanctions Against Worker In Tip Payments Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge should sanction a former banquet services employee who filed a proposed class action alleging Hilton and other entities behind a Manhattan hotel shorted workers on gratuity payments, the companies urged in a motion, calling his latest complaint "frivolous." In a motion Friday, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., doing business as Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., and other Waldorf Astoria hotel entities said Michael Morana and counsel should pay attorney fees and expenses because the companies had to respond to a second amended complaint that didn't address issues and contained false allegations. "The SAC ... is the epitome...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS