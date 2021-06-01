Judge Rips Apple, Investors Over 'Ridiculous' Discovery Row

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge slammed counsel for Apple and a proposed class of shareholders Tuesday for not reaching compromises over discovery disputes concerning Apple's statements about iPhone sales, saying their disputes have been "absolutely ridiculous" and telling a plaintiff's attorney, "Boy, you're a pain in the butt." During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero expressed frustration with counsel for Apple Inc. and attorneys representing a putative class of investors who allege the tech giant's top brass misrepresented its sales prospects in China in violation of the Securities Exchange Act. "I'm continually astounded by the particular...

