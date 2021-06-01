Greens Oppose Feds' Bid To Moot Keystone Permit Appeal

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups are urging the Ninth Circuit to reject the federal government's bid to declare a lawsuit challenging the Keystone XL pipeline's nationwide Clean Water Act permit as moot. The Sierra Club and other green groups said Friday the Army Corps of Engineers is wrong to argue their challenge to Nationwide Permit 12 is moot since the Trump administration renewed it in January. Montana and industry groups filed separate briefs the same day supporting the Corps' motion to dismiss the case. The environmental groups are asking the Ninth Circuit to affirm a Montana federal court's ruling that vacated NWP 12 for...

