​​​​​​​Prison Co. Wants Detainee Class Tossed In $1 Wage Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A private prison contractor is once again attempting to winnow a class of detained migrants who say it violated Washington state labor laws by paying them wages as low as $1 a day, saying the remaining lead plaintiff's claims aren't common enough to sustain the class. GEO Group Inc. on Monday called to decertify the three-year-old class of detainees from the Northwest ICE Processing Center, one day before they were scheduled to head to trial along with the state of Washington, the class' co-plaintiff in the consolidated suit. The class had been led by Ugochukwu Goodluck Nwauzor and Fernando Aguirre-Urbina since...

