Ga. Judges Sanction Atty Over 'Frivolous' Appeal No. 6

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A Georgia attorney has been sanctioned $1,000 by the Georgia Court of Appeals, as it denied his "frivolous" sixth request to review unfavorable rulings in his attempt to get settlement proceeds from an $11 million wrongful death suit. The appellate court said in a Tuesday order that it lacked jurisdiction to consider an argument from Rogers L. Hicks, also referred to as Roger L. Hicks, that a state trial court wrongly denied his requests to set aside default judgments against him. The lower court's decision is not directly appealable, the court said, because a final judgment has not been made in...

