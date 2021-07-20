J&J, Distributors Set To Unveil Opioid Deals Worth $26B

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 1:06 AM EDT) -- Negotiators are expected to announce this week that they've hammered out the fine print on global opioid settlements worth $26 billion — including roughly $2.5 billion for attorney fees and costs — with Johnson & Johnson and the nation's largest drug distributors, a source close to the talks said Monday. Johnson & Johnson and the nation's largest drug distributors have hammered out the details of opioid settlements worth $26 billion, a source close to the matter said Monday. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) If approved by enough states and local governments, the resolutions would end the majority of opioid crisis cases...

