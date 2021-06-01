Shkreli Punished For Secret Phone But Can Deny Conspiracy

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday sanctioned disgraced pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, after finding that the Federal Trade Commission demonstrated that Shkreli used a contraband phone to conduct business affairs while still incarcerated. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote declined in an 11-page order to implement the FTC's proposed sanctions, which sought to establish that Shkreli was involved in an alleged conspiracy aimed at blocking generic versions of the anti-parasite drug Daraprim since 2015. Instead, the judge granted Shkreli's own proposal to bar him from introducing any argument or evidence "contrary to the presumption" that he communicated with one current and...

