3 Approaches For Measuring Short Squeeze Trading Damages

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- On Jan. 28, Robinhood Markets Inc. and other brokerages restricted customers from buying certain stocks including GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. This shocked and outraged retail investors, especially those who had been engaged in social media discussions surrounding the stocks. In the months leading up to January, some savvy retail investors on social media noted the possibility for short squeezes in several stocks. This sparked meme stock campaigns that leveraged social media to promote wide interest in certain stocks including GameStop. Some discussions on GameStop focused on a more bullish outlook for its fundamentals. Many others focused on sparking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS