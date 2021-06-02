Broker Isn't Covered For $60M TCPA Ruling, 11th Circ. Says

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has ruled that Liberty Mutual isn't required to pay a $60.4 million Telephone Consumer Protection Act judgment stemming from a marketing campaign that pelted customer cellphones with repeated texts, leaving a Florida insurance brokerage on the hook. In a published opinion issued Tuesday, the Eleventh Circuit upheld a ruling that an insurance policy issued by Liberty Mutual didn't cover the invasion of privacy claims brought in the class action against broker iCan Benefit Group. The court said iCan's insurance policy excluded coverage of certain actions that would prompt a lawsuit, including claims of invasion of privacy. "These allegations show...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS