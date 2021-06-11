Developer Fights Class Cert. In $100M EB-5 Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 2:08 PM EDT) -- A real estate developer fought Friday against certification of a class of Chinese investors who say they were duped out of $100 million through an EB-5 visa scheme, telling a Florida federal judge that each investor in the case can protect their own interests and doesn't need the class action vehicle. In a Zoom hearing before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, Richard Haddad, who represents developer Nicholas A. Mastroianni II, told the court that when the investors put in money for a mixed-use commercial property in Jupiter, Florida, they signed documents stating they had the capacity to protect their own interests....

