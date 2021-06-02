Driver Defends $18M Verdict In Energy Co. Truck Collision Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A driver who collided with an energy company's tanker truck has urged a Texas appellate court to affirm his $18 million jury verdict against the company, arguing the jury heard enough evidence from 28 witnesses during a three-week trial to support the award. In a brief filed with the Ninth Court of Appeals in Beaumont on Tuesday, Dezmon Simpson told the court to reject arguments from Genesis Energy LLC and Davison Transportation Services Inc. that the trial court erred in admitting certain body scan evidence that showed he suffered a traumatic brain injury. Simpson was seriously injured and suffered a traumatic brain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS