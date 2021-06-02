Simpson-Led TaskUs Leads 3 IPO Launches Totaling $441M

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Three companies spanning the technology, e-commerce and boating industries joined June's initial public offerings pipeline on Wednesday, launching plans for IPOs that are projected to raise about $441 million combined, guided by six law firms. TaskUs Inc., advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, is moving forward on the largest deal of the trio unveiled Wednesday. TaskUs told regulators that it plans to offer 13.2 million shares priced between $22 to $24, raising $304 million at midpoint. New Braunfels, Texas-based TaksUs provides companies customer support, artificial intelligence and content security services, counting Uber Technologies Inc., Netflix Inc. and Zoom Technologies Inc....

