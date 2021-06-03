Feds Slam Real Estate Co.'s Bid To Delay ICE Construction

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. General Services Administration asked the Court of Federal Claims to finalize its ruling upholding a rental agreement for an immigration agency's office space, saying that a real estate company's arguments to have that contract reviewed are unavailing. The claims court had tossed VAS Realty LLC's attempt to break the government's lease with a rival real estate company, ruling that firm had no chance of winning the contract because it offered a property larger than required. With renovation poised to begin once that ruling is finalized, VAS Realty asked to stay the final judgment while it takes the case to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS