NFL Seeks To End Race-Based Concussion Tests After Outcry

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The NFL said Wednesday it will push to end the use of "race-norming," which assumes Black former players start with lower baseline cognitive test scores, in assessing claims for payouts from the more than $1 billion concussion settlement amid allegations that it is discriminatory. The NFL said the replacement norms will be applied "prospectively and retrospectively for those players who otherwise would have qualified for an award." (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File) In a statement, the NFL said it is "committed to eliminating race-based norms in the program and more broadly in the neuropsychological community." The league added that it is working...

