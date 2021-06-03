Greenberg Traurig Adds Ex-K&L Gates Corporate Atty In Fla.

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has added a corporate attorney previously with K&L Gates LLP as a shareholder in its Miami office, the firm announced. John D. Owens III concentrates his practice on advising such clients as venture capital funds, hedge funds and angel investors on how best to invest in both emerging and established industries, according to Greenberg Traurig's announcement on Wednesday. Owens also works with entrepreneurs in industries including telecommunications, technology, cybersecurity, manufacturing, and consumer products on matters like mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, acquiring public or private financing and ongoing corporate governance and regulatory compliance, according to Greenberg Traurig. The attorney...

