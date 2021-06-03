5th Circ. Says Insurer Wrongly Denied Ship Pilot's Disability

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has ruled that a district court misread an insurance policy when it sided with Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co. in a dispute over a ship pilot's disability benefits, determining that Reliance must cover the pilot's long-term disability. In a ruling issued Wednesday, a three-judge panel held that when Reliance took over the plan covering Michael G. Miller from its predecessor, Prudential, the obligation came with it. The panel disagreed with U.S. District Judge Greg Gerard Guidry of the Eastern District of Louisiana, who had declined to apply the policy's transfer provision — which Miller had argued entitled him...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS