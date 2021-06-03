Biden Unveils Plan To Crack Down On Corruption, Tax Havens

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden issued a memorandum Thursday directing a range of federal government agencies to develop a new strategy for enforcing U.S. anti-corruption laws internationally by cracking down on foreign tax havens and illicit financing, which he said "contribute to income inequality, fund terrorism and generate pernicious foreign influence." In a national security study memo, Biden declared that combating international corruption is a "core" U.S. national security interest. The president laid out a new strategy that federal agencies should take to bring transparency to the global financial system and to close loopholes that he said allow international corruption to sap between 2% and...

