Foreign Recruits Can Pursue Reworked Army Discharge Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A cohort of noncitizen military recruits can move forward with an expanded class action alleging that the U.S. Army discharged them without appropriate notice or explanation, a D.C. federal judge determined on Thursday, accepting their third amended complaint. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman rejected the Army's argument that the decision to dismiss the foreign-born recruits fell within the military's broad discretion to manage itself, a conclusion he said his predecessor, U.S. District Judge Ellen S. Huvelle, also reached long before the case was reassigned last fall. "This is a claim about process, and courts in this circuit have long recognized...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS