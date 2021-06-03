Apple Asks Fed. Circ. To Ax $576M VirnetX Patent Win

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Apple urged the Federal Circuit on Wednesday to throw out a $576 million judgment against it in the Eastern District of Texas for infringing two VirnetX network security patents, saying the trial should never have taken place because the patents had been found invalid. In its opening appeal brief seeking to overturn the result of an October damages retrial, Apple argued that since all the asserted claims of the patents had been found invalid by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in July, "that should have barred the district court from proceeding with the retrial." "VirnetX is not entitled to any...

