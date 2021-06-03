Apple Damages Trial Set For August After Nixed $506M Verdict

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Apple, which was found by a jury last year to have infringed PanOptis' standard-essential 4G wireless patents, will get its new damages trial in August, a Texas federal judge ruled Wednesday after undoing its previous $506 million loss earlier this year. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, who had said there was "serious doubt" about the reliability of the previous jury's damages verdict, also rejected Apple's request to reopen damages discovery Wednesday. "There is no need to re-open pandora's box with additional document production, supplemental expert disclosures, supplemental depositions, and the like," the judge said. The Aug. 2 date falls roughly between...

