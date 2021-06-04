VP Harris Kicks Off $1B Tribal Broadband Grant Program

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has released $1 billion in grants to fund tribal broadband projects, Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday, championing the program as a meaningful way to close the so-called digital divide on native lands. In a speech, Harris said the grants, which can be put toward a variety of connectivity-related projects including fiber build-out, digital literacy programs and job training, are only meant to be a starting point for getting every American online. "It is a down payment on the work we must do. We must keep going until we connect every American household," Harris said. The Consolidated Appropriations...

