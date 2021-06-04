DOJ Asked To Pull Case That Busted Immigration Judge Union

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A group of House Democrats asked the U.S. Department of Justice to withdraw a Trump administration petition that led the Federal Labor Relations Authority to rule immigration judges are managers who cannot unionize, saying the ruling broadly threatens federal employees' union rights. In a Thursday letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, members of the U.S. House of Representatives Labor Caucus called the petition "anti-union" and urged the Justice Department to rescind it and allow immigration judges to retain their union rights. The lawmakers said the FLRA's November 2020 decision could have a "profound impact"...

