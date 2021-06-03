Docs Show ICE Didn't Track Consent For Alleged Sterilization

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Advocacy groups on Thursday released records acquired through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit that showed failures in oversight by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement of its medical personnel at a Georgia detention center, which is at the center of allegations of medical abuses and forced gynecological procedures. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, the National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers Guild and Project South on Tuesday published internal records showing the agency didn't monitor or audit consent procedures being carried out by medical professionals at Irwin Detention Center, track to see if translation services were being used to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS