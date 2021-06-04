Judge Won't Ax Class Claims For Fingerprint Co. In BIPA Row

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday refused to strike class allegations related to a fingerprint database manager from a suit brought by a trampoline park worker who alleges her and other workers' fingerprints were collected without the proper consent or disclosures required under the state's landmark biometric privacy law. Former Innovative Heights Fairview Heights LLC employee Madisyn Stauffer initially launched her proposed class action against Innovative Heights in April 2019 but amended her suit that November to include Pathfinder Software LLC, which controls the fingerprint database that stores the finger scans of Innovative Heights' employees. There are, however, factual disputes between...

