Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Steelers Allowed To Join Race-Norming Settlement Talks

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The federal judge in Pennsylvania overseeing the NFL concussion settlement is allowing two former players and their attorneys from Zuckerman Spaeder LLP who alleged the settlement discriminates against Black former players to join court-ordered talks between the NFL and concussion class counsel over race-based norms used in cognitive testing.

U.S. District Judge Anita Brody granted the request by former Pittsburgh Steelers Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport to intervene in the mediation over "race-norming," which assumes Black former players start with lower baseline cognitive test scores, between the NFL and counsel for the class of former players and their families, Chris Seeger...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!