Ex-Steelers Allowed To Join Race-Norming Settlement Talks

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The federal judge in Pennsylvania overseeing the NFL concussion settlement is allowing two former players and their attorneys from Zuckerman Spaeder LLP who alleged the settlement discriminates against Black former players to join court-ordered talks between the NFL and concussion class counsel over race-based norms used in cognitive testing. U.S. District Judge Anita Brody granted the request by former Pittsburgh Steelers Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport to intervene in the mediation over "race-norming," which assumes Black former players start with lower baseline cognitive test scores, between the NFL and counsel for the class of former players and their families, Chris Seeger...

