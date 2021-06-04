$5M BIPA Suit Against McDonald's Goes To Federal Court

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A proposed $5 million class action accusing McDonald's of violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by storing customers' voiceprints without their permission has landed in federal court, with the fast-food giant denying liability and saying it owes no statutory damages. McDonald's Corp. discounted lead plaintiff Shannon Carpenter's claims under BIPA, which seek $5,000 for each alleged violation against a proposed class of at least 1,000 putative class members, asserting in its May 28 removal notice that it has done no wrong but can litigate the case in Illinois federal court because it has met the conditions of the federal Class Action...

