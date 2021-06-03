IP Forecast: Fed. Circ. Set To Drill Into Fracking Patent Fight

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit will wade into a fight over whether Marathon Oil and one of its partners are owed millions of dollars in legal fees after winning a ruling that a fracking patent was unenforceable. Here's a look at that case — plus all the other major intellectual property matters on deck in the coming week. On Monday, patent owner Heat On-The-Fly LLC will argue that a federal judge was wrong when he ordered the company last year to pay $5 million in attorney fees to Marathon Oil Corp. and Energy Heating LLC in a lawsuit over fracking technology. The company...

