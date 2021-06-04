Attys For NJ Nab $2.5M Fee Award For MTBE MDL Deals

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has granted almost $2.5 million in fees for attorneys who helped secure more than $16.3 million in settlements to resolve claims that a TotalEnergies unit and others contributed to gasoline additive contamination in New Jersey drinking water. U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick greenlighted the fee award Thursday, finding special counsel for New Jersey's attorney general earned a 15% cut of the $16.3 million they helped recover in litigation targeting Getty Property Corp. and Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA Inc. Attorneys from Cohn Lifland Pearlman Herrmann & Knopf LLP, Miller and Axline PC, the Law Offices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS