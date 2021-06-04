New Pool Of 16K H-2B Guest Worker Visas Already Full

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Less than two weeks after raising the cap, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said Thursday that it had already received the maximum number of employer applications for seasonal nonagricultural work visas for the fiscal year. The agency said it quickly reached the maximum of 16,000 H-2B visa petitions on behalf of returning guest workers. Employers can continue to apply for an additional pool of 6,000 visas for workers from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador specially designated for the Northern Triangle region. The U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Labor said on May 21 that were increasing the maximum number of H-2B visas...

