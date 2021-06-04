2nd Circ. Backs Bribery Convictions In NCAA Hoops Scheme

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday upheld bribery convictions against an aspiring basketball agent and an Adidas marketing consultant stemming from the second trial in New York federal prosecutors' college basketball corruption probe, but it said jurors should not have been given an instruction that may have undermined one of the defendant's credibility on the stand. A Second Circuit panel affirmed in a 3-0 ruling the May 2019 jury verdicts against Christian Dawkins and Merl Code in a scheme to bribe assistant college basketball coaches in exchange for steering players to corrupt financial managers with whom they were working and who provided...

