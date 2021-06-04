Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NFL Asks To Punt Class Cert. In Ex-Players' Painkiller Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The National Football League urged a California federal judge Thursday not to certify a class of former football players who allege the league forced them to take painkillers to keep playing, arguing that the lone negligence claim remaining in the twice-revived suit turns on unique interactions between players and team medical personnel.

The remaining claim in the seven-year-old suit led by 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl champions Richard Dent and Jim McMahon alleges the NFL breached its duty to limit the amount and type of medications that teams' medical staff provided. But the NFL said that the claim can't have class-wide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!