NFL Asks To Punt Class Cert. In Ex-Players' Painkiller Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The National Football League urged a California federal judge Thursday not to certify a class of former football players who allege the league forced them to take painkillers to keep playing, arguing that the lone negligence claim remaining in the twice-revived suit turns on unique interactions between players and team medical personnel. The remaining claim in the seven-year-old suit led by 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl champions Richard Dent and Jim McMahon alleges the NFL breached its duty to limit the amount and type of medications that teams' medical staff provided. But the NFL said that the claim can't have class-wide...

