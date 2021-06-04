White House Warns Cos. To Shore Up Ransomware Defense

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The White House has sent an open letter to businesses warning them to take the risk of ransomware attacks more seriously, while the U.S. Department of Justice has issued an internal memo asking prosecutors to prioritize the growing threat. "All organizations must recognize that no company is safe from being targeted by ransomware, regardless of size or location," wrote Anne Neuberger, the National Security Council's top cybersecurity official, in a letter made public on Thursday. The letter comes within weeks of several headline-grabbing cyberattacks that involved ransomware, a type of malicious software in which cybercriminals demand digital currency after locking down victims' computer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS