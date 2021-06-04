Jury Says EzFauxDecor Owes $1M In Interior Design TM Row

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- On Friday, a federal jury in Georgia ordered home decor company EzFauxDecor to cough up a little over $1 million for illegally using a rival's trademarks and then deleting the evidence after getting sued. A seven-person jury in Atlanta deliberated for four hours before handing down the verdict, which followed a two-day in-person jury trial that pitted peel-and-stick vinyl tile maker Instant One Media Inc. against Leawood, Kansas-based EzFauxDecor LLC, which sold tile using two trademark-protected phrases Instant One owned: "instant granite" and "instant stainless." The jury ordered EzFauxDecor to pay $275,000 for infringing Instant One's marks and another $500,000 for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS