GAO Says Air Force Wrong On Experience For $113M Deal

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has sustained a protest over a $113 million Air Force base operations contract, saying the Air Force wrongly took into account the past performance of only the larger member of a joint venture. The Air Force violated the terms of the contract solicitation when it used the experience of the mentor partner of Chugach Range and Facilities Services JV LLC to assess the mentor-protege joint venture's past performance, failing to take into account the areas where the less-experienced small business protege partner would be performing the required work, the GAO ruled in a May 20 decision released...

