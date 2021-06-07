Texas Oil Co. Urges OK Of $8.5M Award Amid Bribery Claims

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Houston-based National Oilwell Varco Inc. told a Texas federal judge that bribery allegations by a Saudi energy company cannot shake a court-appointed arbitrator's $8.5 million judgment, arguing the findings "are not subject to judicial review." Al Rushaid Parker Drilling Ltd. and its owner Rasheed Al Rushaid sued NOV nearly a decade ago, accusing the Texas company of bribing ARPD employees to approve grossly inflated supply contracts and then turn a blind when NOV failed to deliver equipment. NOV urged in dual Friday filings — a request to confirm the arbitral award and a response to ARPD's request to ax the award...

