Retailers, Generics Makers Want Out Of Zantac MDL

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Retailers and generics manufacturers asked a Florida federal court Friday to let them exit a multidistrict litigation over heartburn medication Zantac, arguing they're the wrong targets for the claims regarding a carcinogen found in the drug. In the second half of a two-day hearing before U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg, retailers, which make up about a third of the defendants in the MDL, told the court the plaintiffs allege the cancer-causing chemical nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, would have formed in the medication regardless of what retailers did, so retailers, therefore, can't be held liable for it. "The plaintiffs say outright that...

