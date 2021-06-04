NY AG Dodges Removal From Imminent Opioid Trial

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The state of New York's case blaming the opioid crisis on various pharmaceutical companies will go to trial this month alongside comparable cases brought by two counties, a judge ruled Friday, ending a lengthy saga in which the Empire State's involvement became uncertain because of discovery lapses. Friday's decision found that New York Attorney General Letitia James' office has remedied "its failure to comply with several court orders directing production" of records sought by the defendant drugmakers, rendering moot a request that the state be booted from the trial if its discovery proved unsatisfactory. New York Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo...

