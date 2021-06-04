No Antitrust Activity In Publishers' Ad Suit, Google Argues

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 11:30 PM EDT) -- Google urged a California federal judge on Friday to ax a consolidated antitrust suit launched by a proposed class of publishers over Google's digital advertising business in a sprawling multidistrict litigation, arguing that the publishers failed to allege any type of antitrust violation. In a 25-page motion vying to dismiss the six consolidated cases lobbed by the publishers, Google first slashed into their argument for failing to allege a relevant market for services provided to publishers. The so-called markets defined by the publishers as one-sided focus on a party's ability to increase prices, but only on the publisher's side, Google said....

