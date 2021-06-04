Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

No Antitrust Activity In Publishers' Ad Suit, Google Argues

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 11:30 PM EDT) -- Google urged a California federal judge on Friday to ax a consolidated antitrust suit launched by a proposed class of publishers over Google's digital advertising business in a sprawling multidistrict litigation, arguing that the publishers failed to allege any type of antitrust violation.

In a 25-page motion vying to dismiss the six consolidated cases lobbed by the publishers, Google first slashed into their argument for failing to allege a relevant market for services provided to publishers. The so-called markets defined by the publishers as one-sided focus on a party's ability to increase prices, but only on the publisher's side, Google said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!