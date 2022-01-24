VW AG Beats Defective Braking Suit, But Audi Stalls In Court

By Madeline Lyskawa (January 24, 2022, 8:11 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has freed Volkswagen AG from claims that it sold cars with defective automatic emergency braking systems, while ruling that drivers had laid out fraud claims against Volkswagen Group of America and Audi AG sufficient to proceed with their putative class action. In an order filed Friday, Judge Jon S. Tigar of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California refused attempts by Audi AG and Volkswagen Group of America Inc. to dismiss proposed class claims, saying that the plaintiffs' second amended complaint adequately specified Audi's alleged misconduct separate from that attributed to Volkswagen. The judge, however,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS