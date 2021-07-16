Environmental Policy To Watch In 2021: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 1:45 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has a busy second half of the year ahead at federal agencies and in Congress as it looks to make progress on its environmental agenda by rolling back more Trump-era regulations and simultaneously crafting new rules that fit its priorities. Congress is considering the president's budget proposal that would increase spending for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and is separately debating a massive infrastructure bill that likely would contain many environmental components. At the agency level, the EPA is likely to make some progress on regulating per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, also known as forever chemicals for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS