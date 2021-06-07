Airbnb Host Isn't Liable For Slaying, Mass. Justices Say

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The owner of an Airbnb rental mansion isn't responsible for protecting people on the property from being harmed by others and can't be sued for the shooting death of a man at a raucous house party there, Massachusetts' top court said Monday. The unanimous ruling by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court rejected arguments by the estate of Keivan Heath that the owner of the Lynnfield mansion where he was killed, Alexander Styller, had the same type of legal duty to party attendees as restaurant or bar owners have to patrons. Writing for the court, Chief Justice Kimberly S. Budd noted that Styller "had no control...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS