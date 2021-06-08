Google, Executive Agree To Mediate Gender Pay Disparity Suit

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 1:32 PM EDT) -- Google and a female executive have agreed to mediate her pay discrimination and retaliation claims after a New York federal judge suggested the case would not be disposed by summary judgment and would likely head to trial if not settled. In a joint letter Monday, Google and Ulku Rowe, a director of engineering for Google Cloud, asked the district judge to refer them to a magistrate judge so that they can move forward with informing the court about their plans for court-ordered mediation. "Once a magistrate judge is appointed, the parties intend to inform the court via joint letter about the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS