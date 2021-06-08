Ill. Panel Upholds $17M Judgment In Condo Loan Fight

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel on Monday affirmed a $17 million award for an Illinois property company that claimed an investment firm breached their settlement agreement resolving the foreclosure of a 70-unit condominium development. That settlement agreement contained a condition that all condo units must be sold before Cadle Properties of Illinois Inc. could sue Fortune Investments LLC on the loan and Fortune's owner, M. Abdul Mathin, on his guaranties, according to the opinion. In dispute was whether a 2012 deal qualified as a sale that greenlighted the Cadle suit or as merely a refinance. The May 2012 deal provided Cadle would release...

