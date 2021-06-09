Texas Military Housing Providers Accused Of Being Slumlords

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A group of military members and their families sued private landlords at three U.S. military bases in Texas federal court Tuesday, accusing the companies of acting like slumlords while receiving taxpayer revenue and providing housing plagued by rat and insect infestations, leaking sewage, mold, asbestos contamination and other problems. The service members and their families said the private housing companies — which have contracts with the U.S, Department of Defense to provide housing at Sheppard Air Force Base, Fort Bliss and Lackland Air Force Base — have been concealing harmful conditions at their buildings for many years. The poor conditions in the...

