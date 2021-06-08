McDonald's Gets Black Franchisees' Race Bias Suit Trimmed

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 10:42 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday permanently dismissed two Black McDonald's franchisees' claims that the fast food giant unlawfully steered them to economically challenged areas, but said their discrimination claims can proceed if they add more specifics. Brothers James Byrd Jr. and Darrell Byrd can't pursue their steering claims against McDonald's USA LLC because they challenge precontractual conduct that is time-barred by Illinois' two-year statute of limitations, U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman said. The franchisees' discrimination claims also can't proceed as currently pled because they focus too much on the company's discriminatory past without a sufficient link to their specific experiences,...

